Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Receives $29.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KD

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $802,134.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 3.0% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $26.95 on Monday. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.