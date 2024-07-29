KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $900.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.24.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $787.39 on Thursday. KLA has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $717.98. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

