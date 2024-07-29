Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.27

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 96483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

