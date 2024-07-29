Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.27

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.06, with a volume of 96483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

