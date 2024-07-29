Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $53.19 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,883 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 646,100 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 4.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned about 0.30% of Southwest Airlines worth $53,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.54.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 13,132,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,055,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

