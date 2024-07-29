Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $33.36 Million Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned approximately 0.54% of Liberty Global worth $33,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,336,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

