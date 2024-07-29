Kiltearn Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.4% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.14. 1,200,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.52. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

