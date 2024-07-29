Killam Apartment REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
