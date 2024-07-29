Killam Apartment REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$19.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.23.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.