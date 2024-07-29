Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.01. 2,603,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,226,873. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,642. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

