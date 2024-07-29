Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.32. 12,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,385. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

