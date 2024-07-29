Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. One Degree Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 33,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. 332,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,569,470. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $97.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.