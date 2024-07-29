Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

