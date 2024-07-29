Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 67,647 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $12,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $50.91. The stock had a trading volume of 245,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

