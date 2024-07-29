Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aflac were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.82. 1,146,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

