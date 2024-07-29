Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MetLife were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,772,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,544,000 after acquiring an additional 108,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.08.

MET traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 2,397,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

