Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $517,035,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,803,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

