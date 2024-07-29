Kentucky Retirement Systems Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.01. 1,223,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,920. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.95.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

