Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 85 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE BIO traded up $2.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.69. 71,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,276. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $419.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

