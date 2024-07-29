Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 792 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.56.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.