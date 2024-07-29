Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 716 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $962,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.48. 846,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,151. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.