Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 591 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bunge Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Bunge Global by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Bunge Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of BG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.82. 200,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,421. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.00. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

