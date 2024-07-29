Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 5,871 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,069 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.13. 17,412,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

