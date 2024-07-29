Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 529 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Hasbro by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro
In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hasbro Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. 783,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,064. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hasbro Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -27.61%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
