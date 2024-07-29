Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 529 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Hasbro by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.48. 783,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,064. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is -27.61%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.