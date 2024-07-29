Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 506 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,209,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,643 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE BLDR traded up $2.01 on Monday, reaching $169.50. 330,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.