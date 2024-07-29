Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 472 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.53. 148,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,823. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.84 and a 200 day moving average of $133.24. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.59.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

