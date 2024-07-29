Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 4,244 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,171 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 281.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RF. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

