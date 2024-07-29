Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,917 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,037 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,048,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,954,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

