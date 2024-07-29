Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 260 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MOH traded up $11.19 on Friday, reaching $335.36. 1,251,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,644. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
