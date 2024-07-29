Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 260 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:MOH traded up $11.19 on Friday, reaching $335.36. 1,251,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,644. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.98. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.