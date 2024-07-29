Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 251 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $11.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $577.36. 159,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $565.07. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

