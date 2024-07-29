Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 2,262 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,875. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

