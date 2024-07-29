Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,441 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aptiv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after buying an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,273,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $651,978,000 after buying an additional 483,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $343,760,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE APTV traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.74. 2,032,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.