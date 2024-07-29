Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,012 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

TRMB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

