Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.43. The stock had a trading volume of 776,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,863. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

