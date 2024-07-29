Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,820 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,227 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

