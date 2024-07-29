Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Revvity were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Revvity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVTY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE RVTY traded up $7.46 on Monday, reaching $122.61. The company had a trading volume of 842,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.46. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.