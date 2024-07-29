Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 388,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.15. 228,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,612. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

