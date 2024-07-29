Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.15.

Amcor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,837,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828,086. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.