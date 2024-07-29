Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $1,963,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

