Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,169. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

