Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 94.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock worth $7,754,590. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PAYC traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,537. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

