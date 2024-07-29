Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.02. The stock had a trading volume of 57,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.