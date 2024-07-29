Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FOX by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 862.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Trading Up 0.6 %

FOXA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 474,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,864. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.