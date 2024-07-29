Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 795 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $145.65. 3,204,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

