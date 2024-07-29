Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 746 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,391,000 after acquiring an additional 551,203 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 115.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

NYSE MAS traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,007,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,413. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

