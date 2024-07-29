Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 645 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,838. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

