Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 5,825 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 22,906,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,455,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

