Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 515 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Textron were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Textron by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.06. 743,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TXT. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXT

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.