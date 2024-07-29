Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 512 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.71. 645,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,334. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

