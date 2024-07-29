Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 489 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Incyte by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Incyte by 842.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after buying an additional 854,311 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,599,000 after buying an additional 424,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,519,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,413,992,000 after buying an additional 359,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $488,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,711 shares of company stock worth $1,786,941. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. 1,273,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,496. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

