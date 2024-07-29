Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 3,765 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,322 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,390,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,873. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.