Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 298 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 58,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.